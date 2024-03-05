Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CFO Sells 29,888 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CFO Mala Murthy sold 29,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $433,973.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,316.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,441. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

