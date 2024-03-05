DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 1,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DASH traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $134.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

