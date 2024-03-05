NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Director Francis Orfanello Purchases 7,500 Shares

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) Director Francis Orfanello acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $105,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBBK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 304,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $14.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $4,238,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

