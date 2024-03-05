Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 261,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 608,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,574,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,416. The stock has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $320.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

