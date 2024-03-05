Jackson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.5% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 333,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after buying an additional 83,732 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 101,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,485,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,698,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,701. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.