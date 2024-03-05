Jeffrey Hays Cox Sells 9,383 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $150,597.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Hays Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $117,735.86.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 72,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,928. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). IBEX had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 30.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in IBEX by 126.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of IBEX by 10.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 266,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

