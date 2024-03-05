Jackson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $6.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.35. The company had a trading volume of 773,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,332. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $516.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.