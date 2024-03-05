Jackson Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.52. 61,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.93. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $184.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

