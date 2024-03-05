Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells 53,755 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 4,787,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,441. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

