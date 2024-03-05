Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 949.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,926 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,355 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 971,096 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. 1,104,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,147. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

