Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $291.93. 2,262,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,380. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $298.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 42.89%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

