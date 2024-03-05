Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Eaton Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ETN traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,380. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $298.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.