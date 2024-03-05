Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE LMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.98. 1,037,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.41 and its 200-day moving average is $439.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.