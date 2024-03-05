Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.22. 232,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,918. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.09 and a 12-month high of $194.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.48.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

