3,487,000 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Purchased by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,487,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,819,000. Mattel accounts for 2.6% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.99% of Mattel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Mattel by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Mattel’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.