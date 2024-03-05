Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,331,056 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,168,000. Alteryx makes up 1.7% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 202,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Alteryx by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,065 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Stock Performance

AYX stock remained flat at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 993,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.67. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker acquired 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $2,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

