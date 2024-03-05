Jentner Corp Has $21.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jentner Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 13.1% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jentner Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,802,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.10. 213,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,948. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $258.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.52 and a 200 day moving average of $226.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

