Jentner Corp Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Jentner Corp trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $160,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,110. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

