Jentner Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Jentner Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

