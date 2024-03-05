Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,088 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $466.15. 4,568,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $472.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.