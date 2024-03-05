Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 65,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $759.95. 2,339,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $337.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $466.80 and a 1 year high of $769.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.