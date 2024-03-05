FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in February

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,232,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 14,670,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 132,320.0 days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF remained flat at $13.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.96.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
