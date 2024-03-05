Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,014,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,518,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

