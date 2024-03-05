KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.49. 1,641,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,147. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

