Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Johns Hopkins University’s 2nd Largest Position

Johns Hopkins University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6,307.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 19.9% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Johns Hopkins University owned 6.27% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $360,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 389,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,232,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,078. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2865 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

