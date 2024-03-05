KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000. Caterpillar makes up about 3.3% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.53. 2,016,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $340.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.