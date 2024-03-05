KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Invests $11.51 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 388,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,000. Confluent makes up 2.3% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after buying an additional 470,002 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Confluent by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,906,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $3,014,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 6,658,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,291. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,095,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,334,710 shares of company stock valued at $40,381,194 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

