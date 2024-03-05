T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 12.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of T-Mobile US worth $355,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.90. 6,258,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,760. The company has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.30 and a 200 day moving average of $150.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $166.77.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,648,101 shares of company stock valued at $593,310,589. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

