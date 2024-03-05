Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $139,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 15,971,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,733,244. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

