American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.28. 1,456,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,700. The company has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

