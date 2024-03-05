Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.07.

Shares of PH traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.00. 673,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $543.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

