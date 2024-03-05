Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.58. 2,564,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

