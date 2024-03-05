Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,289 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.