Thomas R. Scalf Sells 7,680 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. 409,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,703. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

