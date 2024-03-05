Thomas R. Scalf Sells 7,680 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Donaldson Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. 409,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,703. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
