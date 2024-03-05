Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.82. 3,839,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

