Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,735 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,482 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,250 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,804,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,755,527. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.94 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

