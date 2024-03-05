Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2024 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.50 to C$82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$82.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$74.50 to C$81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$81.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

1/8/2024 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$76.53. 56,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$52.94 and a 52 week high of C$78.35.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

