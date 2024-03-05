Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.73. The company had a trading volume of 925,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,092. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average of $165.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

