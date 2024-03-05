Jentner Corp Has $825,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Jentner Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,537. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

