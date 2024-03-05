Jentner Corp Acquires 23,999 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Jentner Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.4% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,129 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,417,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,000,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,873 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,986,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,903 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 712,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.