Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,903,724 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,903,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,652,000. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises about 2.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 4.63% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 28,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,897.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,712.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,339. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The company had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

