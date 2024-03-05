ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $765.70 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00126296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008388 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

