Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $109.64 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $109.64 million and $72.09 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003652 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

