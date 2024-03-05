UNUS SED LEO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.33 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $4.84 billion and $3.33 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00008388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00126296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,165,135 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,182,029.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.00173328 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,256,933.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.