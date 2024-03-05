Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eutelsat Group stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511. Eutelsat Group has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

