AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Update

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

AirTrip Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EOVBF remained flat at C$12.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AirTrip has a fifty-two week low of C$12.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.77.

About AirTrip

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a website that allows to compare and book domestic and international travel content; and offers domestic and international airline tickets, and hotel products to other media outlets as travel content. It also offers inbound travel agency services and Wi-Fi rental router rental services for tourists visiting Japan; and e-mail magazine distribution, live distribution, and the web media services.

