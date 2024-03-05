Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.75 to C$31.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Parex Resources traded as low as C$20.18 and last traded at C$20.21, with a volume of 630136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.86.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

