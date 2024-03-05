Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cascades (CAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cascades (TSE: CAS) recently:

2/26/2024 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

2/23/2024 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.

2/23/2024 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.07. The company had a trading volume of 440,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,483. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. Cascades Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.02 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.57.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -64.86%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

