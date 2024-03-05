Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 32,604 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50.

On Thursday, January 4th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.