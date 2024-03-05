Stephan B. Tanda Sells 32,000 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.52. 190,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $143.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

